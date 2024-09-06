Yard Goats Take Third Game from Altoona

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Termarr Johnson recorded his first multi-hit game with Altoona on Friday night, finishing 2-for-4 in a 6-1 loss for the Curve against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park.

Anthony Solometo allowed six runs on six hits in one inning to take the loss for Altoona. After a scoreless first inning, Solometo allowed six hits and a walk without recording an out in the second inning. Jaycob Deese entered in relief and tossed three scoreless innings.

Blake Townsend fired three scoreless innings to follow Deese before J.C. Flowers tossed a scoreless eighth inning for the Curve.

Nick Cimillo knocked an RBI-single to score Johnson in the first inning to give the Curve an early lead, but Altoona stranded nine runners on base in the loss and could not bring another run across.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Hartford Yard Goats, on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Connor Van Scoyoc slated to start for the Yard Goats.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.