Spain's Homer Not Enough in Friday Loss

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-39, 51-77) dropped their second consecutive contest to the Portland Sea Dogs (38-23, 74-56) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 3-1. Garrett Spain posted New Hampshire's lone run in the bottom of the ninth with his 11th home run of the season, a solo fly.

Fisher Cats pitchers tallied 14 strikeouts against Sea Dogs batters in the Friday loss. Starter Abdiel Mendoza (L, 8-11) fell responsible for all three Portland runs behind four strikeouts in four innings. Sea Dogs southpaw Connelly Early (W, 2-2) shined with nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Portland scored all their runs in the top of the fifth. Alex Binelas and Blaze Jordan worked in tandem with back-to-back doubles off Mendoza to score the game's first run. Max Ferguson singled and an ensuing walk to Elih Marrero ended Mendoza's night. Right-hander Hunter Gregory slung a wild pitch to plate Jordan and stretch the Sea Dogs lead to 2-0. Ferguson crossed home on a sacrifice fly from Mikey Romero to move the score to 3-0.

Gregory ended the inning with a strikeout and struck out the side in a scoreless sixth inning to finish with four punchouts. Reliever Anders Tolhurst fired a scoreless pair of innings and struck out five batters. Fellow righty Andrew Bechtold finished the effort with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

New Hampshire's Dasan Brown finished the game 1-for-2 with a double, hit-by-pitch and a walk. Designated hitter Ryan McCarty singled twice in a 2-for-4 night.

