Ducks Drop Fourth Straight, 7-5 in Richmond

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right fielder Jorge Burgos homered for a second straight game as the RubberDucks built a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to tie the game in the seventh and take the lead in the eighth for a 7-5 victory and fourth straight win in the fourth game of a six-game series at The Diamond Thursday night.

Turning Point

With the game tied, 5-5, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Richmond left fielder Turner Hill hit a leadoff single against right-hander Jack Leftwich and went to third base on a double by right fielder Victor Bericoto. With the infield in, catcher Andy Thomas reached on a ground ball to shortstop Milan Tolentino, scoring Hill for the go-ahead run. First baseman Matt Higgins placed a squeeze bunt down the first-base line to score Bericoto and make it 7-5.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport worked around a leadoff single in the first inning and stranded the bases loaded in the second and fourth innings. In the fifth, however, he allowed a one-out single to designated hitter Bryce Eldridge and an RBI double to Bericoto. Higgins walked with two outs, and second baseman Justin Wishkoski singled to drive in a run to make it 5-2. Right-hander Alaska Abney allowed third baseman Andrew Kachel's RBI single that made it 5-3. Davenport allowed three earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a season-high four batters and striking out four. Abney allowed the tying runs on three hits in the seventh, tying the game and ending Abney's 22-inning scoreless streak. He finished 2 1/3 innings before Leftwich began the eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron grabbed an early lead against right-hander Dylan Cumming, as he made an errant throw on designated hitter Cooper Ingle 's leadoff ground ball. First baseman C.J. Kayfus doubled to left field, scoring Ingle, and Burgos crushed a 433-foot home run to right field for a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Kahlil Watson walked, went to second base on a balk, to third on catcher Kody Huff 's infield single and scored on center fielder Joe Lampe 's groundout. In the third, Tolentino reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and later scored on a single by third baseman Yordys Valdés.

Notebook

Burgos has three home runs in his first eight Double-A games...Richmond handed Akron its first four-game losing streak of the second half and first six-game series loss of the second half...Akron holds a 10-9 lead in the season series with Richmond...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 9,346.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (4-1, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Nick Morreale (0-1, 2.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

