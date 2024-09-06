Flores and Romero Power Patriots to Extra-Inning Triumph Over Rumble Ponies

The Somerset Patriots offense exploded in the late innings to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-3 in extra frames on Friday night in game five of a seven game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY. The Patriots secured their fourth straight series victory. Over their last 22 games dating back to August 13, the Patriots are 16-6 and outscoring opponents 107-66.

Somerset's bullpen threw 5.2 IP of one-run ball with 10 K. In 22 games since 8/13, Somerset's bullpen has thrown to an Eastern League best 2.40 ERA with a Double-A best 0.93 WHIP. Somerset has homered in six straight games for a total of 10 HR.

LHP Ben Shields (4.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 6 K) allowed only one hit over 4.1 IP with 6 K. Shields' 127 K this season are 4th most among Yankees minor leaguers. Since being promoted to Somerset on 7/3, Shields 55 K are T-9th in the Eastern League.

RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his second win of the season, firing 1.2 perfect IP of relief. Watson has earned a win or save in three of his last four appearances. Over his last five outings, Watson has posted a 1.50 ERA with 1 ER over 6 IP.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB) launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th inning to give Somerset a 5-3 lead. Flores deposited his homer 435 ft. at 106 MPH off the bat. The Yankees No. 30 prospect has homered in three consecutive games. Flores' 21 total HR this season lead Yankees minor leaguers. Flores' 15 homers with Somerset this season are tied for the team lead. Since his promotion to Double-A on 6/26, Flores leads the Eastern League with 15 HR while ranking 2nd with 26 XBH and 115 TB, and 3rd with 59 H. Friday marked Flores' 14th multi-hit game and 7th multi-RBI game with Somerset.

3B Kiko Romero (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB) forced extra innings in his Double-A debut, tying the ballgame in the 9th inning with an RBI single, before his three-run homer in the 10th extended the lead. Romero's three-run blast marked his first Double-A homer and his 7th total home run of the season. Romero's 4 RBI matched a career high.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-5, R) notched his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Over his last 13 games since 8/24, Seigler is batting .333 with 6 RBI and 6 R.

