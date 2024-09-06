Joyce's Four-RBI Performance Leads Erie Rout

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (72-55) won a second straight over Reading (56-73) with a 9-3 win.

Erie opened the scoring with an unearned run against Reading starter Moises Chace in the first. Gage Workman reached on a fielding error with two out and scored on Corey Joyce's RBI single.

In the third, Workman drove home Carlos Mendoza with a two-out RBI single. Chris Meyers walked ahead of Joyce, who drove a three-run blast to give Erie a 5-0 lead.

Ben Malgeri led off the fourth with a solo homer against Chace, making it 6-0. Luis Santana followed with a double. Danny Serretti then bunted for a single, which scored Santana on a throwing error by third baseman Erick Brito. Erie led 7-0.

Wilkel Hernandez surrendered a two-run homer to Cade Fergus in the fifth, making it 7-2. Ethan Wilson's sacrifice fly in the sixth made it 7-3.

Hernandez turned in a quality start for Erie, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Erie tacked on two runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Workman and Meyers, extending the lead to 9-3.

Hernandez (5-7) earned the win over Chace (2-1).

The series continues on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Eiberson Castellano.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.