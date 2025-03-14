SeaWolves' Spring Training Schedule Announced

March 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) -The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2025 Spring Training schedule. The SeaWolves will play 10 Spring Training games before heading to Erie for the regular season.

The SeaWolves open their spring schedule in Lakeland, Florida, on Monday, March 17 against the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 1 p.m. All home Spring Training games will be played on the minor league fields at the Tigers' spring training complex in Lakeland. All games will begin at 1 p.m. except for a noon start time on March 29. Game times are subject to change. Attendance at Minor League Spring Training Games is subject to host team policies.

2025 Erie SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule March 17: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

March 18: CAMP DAY

March 19: CAMP DAY

March 20: Erie SeaWolves at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Tampa, FL

March 21: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 22: CAMP DAY

March 23: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 24: Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Lakeland, FL

March 25: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

March 26: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

March 27: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 28: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 29: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

March 31: SeaWolves Break Camp

April 1: Team Travel Day to Erie

April 2: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park - Time TBD

April 3: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park - Time TBD

April 4: SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - UPMC Park - 6:05 p.m.

April 5: Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - UPMC Park - 1:35 p.m.

April 6: SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - UPMC Park - 1:35 p.m.

April 7: TRAVEL DAY TO CHESAPEAKE

April 8: SeaWolves at Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - Prince George's Stadium - 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for Opening Day at UPMC Park on April 4, as well as single-game tickets for all dates, are now on sale. More information can be found at SeaWolves.com. The UPMC Park box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. For ticket packages and hospitality inquiries, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

