"Spicy Meatballs" Alternate Identity Reveal Receives Rave Reviews

March 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Another Binghamton Rumble Ponies alternate identity reveal has received widespread acclaim and national media attention. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announcement Sunday that they will be playing as the Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs, presented by Mirabito, August 14-16 has generated incredible excitement ahead of the start of the 33rd season in franchise history.

Binghamton's newest name is inspired by the rich Italian heritage found not only in Binghamton, but throughout the Southern Tier, specifically Endicott New York's North Side neighborhood. Many of the Italian immigrants moving to the region worked at a shoe factory known as Endicott-Johnson. However, many local property owners wouldn't sell land to Italian immigrants, so Endicott-Johnson purchased properties for their employees. This led to the growth of the vibrant community of Little Italy along the cobblestone streets of Endicott and the opening of delicious eateries. Some of those restaurants are still thriving today, such as Oaks Inn and Consol Family Kitchen.

To learn more about the history of the Spicy Meatballs, order merchandise, and to purchase tickets to see the Spicy Meatballs play in person, click on the below special homepage:

https://www.milb.com/binghamton/team/spicymeatballs

The reveal of the name has already garnered national media attention with coverage from ESPN, Minor League Baseball, Jomboy Media, and Front Office Sports. Earlier this year, the Rumble Ponies announced they will play as the Binghamton Bathtub Donkeys on June 28 and June 30. The Bathtub Donkeys moniker originates from a law in the 1800's in New York State (Brooklyn) saying that donkeys could not sleep in bathtubs.

The Rumble Ponies home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:07 p.m. Season Tickets, flex booklets, and individual tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

Eastern League Stories from March 14, 2025

