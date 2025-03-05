SeaWolves to Host Hiring Events at UPMC Park

March 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team will host two Game Day Crew hiring events.

Events will be held on Thursday, March 13 and Thursday, March 20. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2025 baseball season.

The hiring events will take place in the UPMC Park Stadium Club located at 831 French St. from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interested individuals will enter the Stadium Club through the ground level lobby and then take the elevator to the fourth floor. Prospective Game Day Crew Members will fill out applications and audition on the spot.

Available Crew Member positions include:

Food Service (Cashiers, Prep Cooks, Line Cooks, Runners)

Stadium Operations (Post-Event Cleaning and Event Day Porters)

Team Store Associates

50/50 Sellers

Bat Boys

Press Box Staff (Official scorers, Game Day stringers, Pitch Clock operators, Balls/Strikes operators)

Flagship Funland Attendants

Camera Operators

Wolf Pack Entertainment Team

Ushers

Box Office Ticket Sellers

SeaWolves single game tickets are on sale now (available online only at SeaWolves.com). For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300. The UPMC Park ticket office will be open Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for ticket package pickup and in-person single game ticket sales. Regular box offices hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. beginning March 10.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 5, 2025

SeaWolves to Host Hiring Events at UPMC Park - Erie SeaWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.