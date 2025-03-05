RubberDucks Broadcasters Jim Clark & Marco LaNave to Call Guardians Spring Training & Spring Breakout Game

March 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Before they call their sixth season together of Akron RubberDucks baseball, broadcasters Jim Clark and Marco LaNave will call a Cleveland Guardians Major League Spring Training game and the second annual Spring Breakout game featuring Guardians and Seattle Mariners prospects in Goodyear, Arizona.

Clark, LaNave, and Guardians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus will call the Guardians game Thursday, March 13, against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, with a 4 p.m. ET broadcast on the Cleveland Clinic Guardians Radio Network.

Clark and LaNave will then join Lake County Captains broadcaster Logan Potosky to call the second annual Spring Breakout game between Guardians and Mariners prospects on Friday, March 14, at Goodyear Ballpark, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. ET on CLEGuardians.com, MLB.com and the MLB app.

Clark enters his 32nd season with the RubberDucks organization. His first season was 1990, the second year of the franchise in Northeast Ohio. He has been part of six league championships, Canal Park opening in 1997 and the 2016 Eastern League All-Star Game, while calling games of dozens of players on their way to Cleveland. He is also the author of the book, "Rally 'Round Cleveland - The Story of the 1974 Franchise-Saving Cleveland Indians". In 2019, Clark broadcasted his first Spring Training game and was inducted into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame.

"It's always fun to travel to Goodyear for Guardians baseball. This will be special, as Marco and I will be joined by Lake County play-by-play man Logan Potosky for the second annual Spring Breakout game between the Guardians and Mariners," Clark said. "Marco and I will also be joining Rosey for the Guardians' game with the Rockies. We are extremely grateful to Jim Rosenhaus and Curtis Danburg in Cleveland and, of course, Ken Babby and Jim Pfander from the RubberDucks. It should be a great week filled with sunshine and baseball."

LaNave enters his seventh year with the RubberDucks and enters his 13th season of broadcasting minor league baseball. He called league championships with Akron in 2021 and the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits in 2013. He was part of leading the rebranding launch of the now-Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 2016. He has also filled in as a sports anchor on WTAM 1100 in Cleveland.

"It is an honor to be part of a Guardians broadcast. I am excited that Jim Clark and I will join Jim Rosenhaus and Logan Potosky to cover Spring Training. I am especially grateful to Jim Rosenhaus and Curtis Danburg with the Guardians and Ken Babby and Jim Pfander with the RubberDucks for their support in making this possible," LaNave said. "So many recent RubberDucks contributed to Cleveland's thrilling playoff run last season, and several others will bring excitement to this year's Spring Breakout."

After calling Spring Training baseball for a third consecutive year, Clark and LaNave will call RubberDucks games this season on 640 WHLO, the iHeartRadio app, akronrubberducks.com and the MiLB app. Opening Night is Friday, April 4, in Richmond, Virginia at 6:35 p.m. ET, with the home opener Tuesday, April 8, at 6:35 p.m. ET against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.