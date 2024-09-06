Senators Down Baysox, 6-3

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Bowie Baysox 6-3 in 10 innings Friday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The Sens led 3-0 after they scored two runs in the 2nd inning and another in the 5th. However, Bowie's offense came to life in the 7th inning as they scored three runs in the inning to erase the Sens' lead and tie the game 3-3. The game remained 3-3 until the Sens scored three runs in the top of the 10th to retake the lead 6-3. Bowie tried to counter in their half of the 10th as they loaded the bases with no outs, but they did not score.

THE BIG PLAY

After the Sens retook the lead in the top of the 10th, Bowie loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, but Jack Sinclair induced two infield pop-ups and finished the game with a strikeout of Frederick Bencosme to escape the jam without allowing a run.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara threw five shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts; Lara retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until the 5th inning... Cody Wilson hit his second home run of the season in the 5th... Paul Witt went 1-for-4 with an RBI double... Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th... Jack Sinclair earned his seventh save of the season after he escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam without allowing a run in the 10th... Michael Cuevas threw 2.1 scoreless innings to earn his fifth win... The win was the Sens' 10th win in extra innings this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

