Sea Dogs Win Second Straight in New Hampshire

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (38-23, 74-56) won their second straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-39, 51-77) with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The Sea Dogs maintain their position as the top team in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

LHP Connelly Early tied a career-high with 6.0 shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out nine. Phillip Sikes finished his night at the plate going two-for-four with a pair of singles. Alex Binelas also had recorded multiple hits with a single, double and a walk.

After a leadoff double in the fifth inning, Alex Binelas scored on an RBI double by Blaze Jordan and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Jordan then came around to score on a wild pitch extending Portland's lead. Mikey Romero drove home another run on a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0.

Garrett Spain blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to put the Fisher Cats on the board.

LHP Connelly Early (2-2, 5.17 ERA) earned the win tossing 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking out nine. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (8-11, 3.53 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four. RHP Gabriel Jackson earned his first Double-A save tossing 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats meet again tomorrow, Saturday, September 7th at 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (0-2, 6.97 ERA) to the bump while RHP Michael Dominguez (2-6, 4.15 ERA) will start for New Hampshire.

