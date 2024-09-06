Six-Run Inning Propels Yard Goats to Eighth Win in Nine Games

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - A six-run second inning propelled the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-1 win over the Altoona Curve in front of a sellout crowd (6,172) on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Altoona scored in the first when Nick Cimillo hit an RBI-single that scored Termarr Johnson and gave the Curve a 1-0 lead before Hartford responded by scoring six runs in the second. Kyle Datres started the scoring when he smacked an RBI-double that tied the game. Bladimir Restituyo followed that up with a two-run single that gave the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead. Next, Ronaiker Palma and Nic Kent both roped RBI-doubles that increased the Yard Goats lead to 5-1. Finally, Adael Amador lined an RBI-single that made the score 6-1. Colorado Rockies right-hander Victor Vodnik came on in relief and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning in a major league rehab appearance with Hartford.

In the first inning, Altoona got on the board early when Nick Cimillo hit an RBI-single into right field off Hartford starter Sean Sullivan that scored Termarr Johnson giving the Curve a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Yard Goats would respond in a big way. First, Kyle Datres smacked an RBI-double into left field off Altoona starter Anthony Solometo that scored Warming Bernabel tying the game at 1-1. The next batter, Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run single that Solometo could not field cleanly, allowing Braxton Fulford and Kyle Datres to score, giving Hartford a 3-1 lead. Then, Ronaiker Palma roped an RBI-double to right field that scored Bladimir Restituyo making the score 4-1. Next, Nic Kent smacked an RBI-double into right field that scored Ronaiker Palma making it a 5-1 ballgame. Finally, Adael Amador lifted an RBI-single to center field that scored Nic Kent, increasing the Yard Goats lead to 6-1.

Colorado Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik fired a scoreless inning in a major league rehab appearance with the Yard Goats. He struck out the last two batters he faced to retire the side in the sixth, while reaching 100 MPH on his fastball during the outing.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Altoona Curve on Saturday night September 7th (6:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Junior Fire Marshal Day with Post Game Fireworks!! RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will be on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Nick Dombkowski who will start for the Curve. The game will be televised live on NESN+ and streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.