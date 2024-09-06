Binghamton Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Extra-Innings Loss to Somerset

September 6, 2024

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-32, 64-64) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 9-3, in 10 innings on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Somerset tied the game in the ninth and scored six runs in the 10th inning.

With Binghamton ahead 3-2 in the ninth, Alexander Vargas hit a leadoff double against TJ Shook (2-4). Kiko Romero followed with a game-tying RBI single in his Double-A debut.

In the 10th inning, Shook allowed a two-run home run to Rafael Flores that put Somerset (37-23, 69-60) up 5-3. Later in the frame, against Daniel Juarez, Elijah Dunham hit a sacrifice fly that put Somerset up 6-3. Romero came to the plate three batters later and belted a three-run homer that put Somerset up 9-3, which marked his first Double-A home run.

Binghamton went down in order in the 10th inning and is now officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Jeremiah Jackson hit an opposite-field two-run home run in the third inning that gave Binghamton a 2-0 lead. It marked Jackson's team-leading 18th home run of the season, and he is now tied for the Eastern League lead in homers. Jackson finished the game 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored, which marked his 22nd multi-hit game.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth inning, Binghamton had runners on first and third base. Jaylen Palmer grounded into a fielder's choice and drove in Jackson, which put Binghamton up 3-2.

Nolan McLean started for Binghamton and allowed two runs and just one earned run on two hits over five innings. Junior Santos spun 1.1 scoreless frames and Jordany Ventura threw 1.2 hitless and scoreless frames in relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue this seven-game series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton fell to 8-9 in extra innings this season...Ventura has started his Double-A career with six scoreless innings, eight strikeouts, and just one hit and one walk allowed...Kevin Parada reached base twice with a single and walk...Palmer walked in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to eight innings.

