September 6, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DUB The Portland Sea Dogs held on to a 4-2 win against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night. With the win, and a loss by the Somerset Patriots, the Sea Dogs are back in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game ahead of the Patriots. The Sea Dogs struck first on an RBI double by Alex Binelas and led 1-0 after the first inning. Portland extended their lead with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Max Ferguson hit a ground ball to the third baseman who committed a throwing error to first allowing two runs to score. Elih Marrero worked a bases loaded walk and the Sea Dogs led, 4-0. New Hampshire plated their first run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Gabriel Martinez. They scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Dasan Brown led off with a single then scored on an RBI single by Garrett Spain.

BRENDAN OUT OF THE BULLPEN LHP Brendan Cellucci finished the month of August with a 5-0 record an 0.81 ERA across nine games and 22.1 combined innings. He allowed just two earned runs the entire month while striking out 28 to hold opponents to a .196 average against him. In July, Cellucci also recorded a sub-one ERA month after earning a 0.90 ERA across five games and 10.0 combined innings.

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisons of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold opponents to a .180 average.

WHAT'S UP IN THE WOO Former Sea Dog, Roman Anthony leads Triple-A Worcester currently in batting average (.338) now with 20 games at the level. Anthony has homered three times while notching six doubles and one triple since his promotion. Kristian Campbell is also hitting .300 across 13 games with four homers after another last night, two doubles, and 15 RBI to notch a .444 OBP and .580 slugguing percentage since his promotion.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 10-5 record over New Hampshire while hitting .235 collectively. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .216 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 3.17 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 3.80 cumulative ERA.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies next week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-8 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-5 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a win last night and a loss for the Somerset Patriots, the Portland Sea Dogs are now back in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Somerset. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 2.5 games out with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.0 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 12.0 and 15.5 games out respectively. As of Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 6, 1997 - In one of the most exciting games in Hadlock Field history, Portland outlasted Norwich 10-9 in Game 5 of the E.L. Northern Division Championship Series to advance to the E.L. Championship against Harrisburg. Down 7-6 in the 8th inning, the Sea Dogs rallied for 4 runs - helped by Kevin Millar's 1-out, 2-run double and 2 costly throwing errors.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start in game five of the series in what will be his seventh start with the Sea Dogs. Early last pitched on August 31st in Harrisburg where he tossed 3.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five. Early has yet to face the Fisher Cats.

