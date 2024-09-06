Baysox Falter in Extra Innings on Friday Night

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 6-3 in 10 innings on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Harrisburg (26-35, 64-66) took a 3-0 lead through the first five innings against starting right-hander Peter Van Loon. CJ Stubbs laced an RBI single before Paul Witt drove him home on a double to give Harrisburg an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. Cody Wilson homered off Van Loon in the fifth to extend the lead to three.

Van Loon finished the night throwing 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a no decision.

Right-hander Logan Rinehart kept the Harrisburg offense at bay with 2.1 shutout innings of relief and three strikeouts.

After being shut out for six innings, Bowie (26-35, 58-71) evened the score in the seventh with three runs across. After Frederick Bencosme led off the inning with a single, Ryan Higgins drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right. With the tying runs in scoring position and two outs, Enrique Bradfield Jr. grounded a 3-2 pitch into right field for a game-tying two run single.

Scoreless eighth and ninth innings from Bowie's Kyle Virbitsky and Bradley Brehmer (L, 4-5) along with Harrisburg's Michael Cuevas (W, 5-11) sent the game into extra innings.

On the first pitch delivered by Brehmer in the 10th, Daylen Lile lined a go-ahead RBI single to left to put Harrisburg ahead 4-3. JT Arruda singled Lile to third and advanced to second on the throw. Trey Harris lined out to Bradfield, who threw the ball past the cutoff man Higgins and catcher Creed Willems, allowing Lile to score on the error. Jeremy De La Rosa's third hit of the game brought home Arruda to make it 6-3 Senators.

Bowie loaded the bases in the 10th after Bradfield was hit by a pitch by Jack Sinclair (S, 7) and Dylan Beavers was walked. However, Willems and Silas Ardoin both popped out and Bencosme struck out swinging to end the game.

The Baysox are now 4-9 in extra-inning games this season.

The Baysox continue their final six-game home series of the season against the Senators tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Cameron Weston (5-9, 3.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 4.70 ERA) for Harrisburg.

