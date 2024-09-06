Reading Drops Second-Straight to SeaWolves on Friday

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-36; 56-73) dropped their second-straight game to the Erie SeaWolves (33-26; 71-55), 9-3 on Friday night.

The SeaWolves got the scoring started in the top of the first, as Corey Joyce's RBI single put Erie up 1-0. They tacked on six more runs in the next two innings. In the third, Gage Workman drove in a run with an RBI single and Corey Joyce followed with his first home run of the year, a three-run shot. Ben Malgeri also homered in the top of the fourth, his 12th of the season. Danny Serretti singled home another run to give Erie a 7-0 lead.

Moises Chace took the mound for Reading, making his fourth start since joining Double-A Reading on August 17. He entered Friday night 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA, having pitched 15.2 innings, given up seven hits, walked five, and struck out 29. Opponents were hitting just .137 against him. In his last start vs Somerset, he struck out a career-high 13 batters.

In Friday night's outing, Chace (L, 2-1) tossed four innings, allowed five earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out six. Erie also took advantage of a sloppy Reading defense, with four errors on the night.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cade Fergus launched a two-run home run, his third of the season to put Reading on the board. Ethan Wilson continued to come in clutch offensively as he drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Erie scored two more runs in the eighth, thanks to two RBI singles from Workman and Chris Meyers.

Wikel Hernandez earned the win (5-7), tossing six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, walking none, and struck out five.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Carlos Pena for Erie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

