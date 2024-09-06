Squirrels Rally for Fourth Straight Win

September 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - After trailing by five runs early, the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 7-5, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (61-69, 27-34) picked up their fourth straight win this week against the RubberDucks (76-54, 39-22).

Akron jumped ahead, 4-0, in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming. C.J. Kayfus hit an RBI double, Jorge Burgos drove a two-run homer and Joe Lampe brought in a run with a groundout.

In the third, Yordys Valdez brought home a run with a two-out single to open a 5-0 RubberDucks lead.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 5-3 with three runs in the fifth inning. Bryce Eldridge reached on a single and came around to score on a double by Victor Bericoto. With two outs, Justin Wishkoski and Andrew Kachel hit back-to-back RBI singles to pull the Flying Squirrels within two.

In the seventh, Wishkoski brought in Bericoto with a groundout and Kachel followed with a game-tying single to even the score, 5-5.

Richmond placed runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Andy Thomas reached on a fielding error by Milan Tolentino, which scored Turner Hill from third to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 6-5. Matt Higgins brought in Bericoto with a squeeze bunt to open a 2-0 lead against Akron reliever Jack Leftwich (Loss, 4-6).

Cameron Cotter (Win, 2-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game. He threw two scoreless relief innings and struck out three.

Wil Jensen entered in the fourth and pitched four hitless innings with three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-1, 2.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (4-1, 2.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday is ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night presented by Anthem with the team wearing special jerseys designed by ASK kids that are being auctioned now. Proceeds from the auction benefit ASK. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

