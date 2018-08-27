Yard Goats and Circle K Farm Supply Hartford Fire Department with Pet Resuscitators

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation has partnered with Circle K Farm to supply the Hartford Fire Department with 17 pet resuscitators. This project is funded by the "Fancy Pants Cares" initiative which has raised over $1,300. Circle K Farm will be presenting the pet resuscitators to the Hartford Fire Department in a pregame ceremony prior to tonight's Yard Goats game at 7:05 PM vs Binghamton at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Hartford Fire Chief Reggie Freeman will be present to receive the donation.

The pet resuscitators are specially-designed animal masks that can be used both on conscious pets that have suffered from inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to dangerous toxic fumes. Resuscitators can be used on dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and many more species. Each pet resuscitator costs approximately $100.00 and donations are being accepted to provide additional pet resuscitators to the Hartford Fire Department. Donations can still be made to the Yard Goats Foundation by mailing payments to Dunkin' Donuts Park c/o Tom Baxter or visiting the Circle K Farm's Goat Pen during a remaining Yard Goats game.

Fancy Pants Cares is an initiative started by Circle K Farm to raise funds and awareness in providing equipment that will assist local emergency departments in saving animals lives.

Circle K Farm is a small "Hobby" Farm located in East Hampton, Connecticut and its partnership with the Yard Goats is highlighted with live goats at all home games and special events. Circle K Farm has been providing Pony Rides and Petting Zoos for over 25 years and their animals have been in movies, on Broadway, and local plays.

The Yard Goats continue their final homestand tonight at 7:05 PM against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

