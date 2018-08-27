Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #133 - Rumble Ponies (61-71) at Yard Goats (60-69) - 7:05 PM

August 27, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"What you have to remember is that baseball isn't a week or a month but a season - and a season is a long time." -Chuck Tanner

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(61-71), 5th Eastern Division, 13.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(73-57), 1st Eastern Division, 2.0 GA

(Colorado Rockies)

Monday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park- Hartford, CT

RHP Mickey Jannis (9-6, 3.78) vs. RHP Frank Duncan (2-3, 4.14)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: New Hampshire beat Binghamton 7-1 on Sunday afternoon in Manchester, ending the Eastern Division foes regular season series. Andres Gimenez' second-inning RBI groundout proved to be the Ponies lone run, while Harol Gonzalez lost his eighth Eastern League start in as many tries. Jhoan Urena had two of the Rumble Ponies six hits.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Mickey Jannis makes his 22nd Eastern League start of the 2018 campaign and team-high sixth against Hartford. Jannis became Binghamton's all-time leader in starts on August 22, his 67th representing the Southern Tier. Despite tossing an eight-inning complete game at Hartford, he was hit with the loss in a 4-3 final.

PONY PITCHING: Rumble Ponies arms allowed 38 hits in the three-game series at New Hampshire. Harol Gonzalez allowed 10 hits or more for the second time in a Binghamton uniform.

BELOW AVERAGE: Sunday's loss guaranteed that Binghamton will finish the 2018 season with a losing record. The Rumble Ponies were eliminated from the 2018 Eastern League playoffs on Saturday.

TWO QUARTETS LEFT: After Binghamton plays four games at Hartford, they wrap up the 2018 season by welcoming the Portland Sea Dogs to NYSEG Stadium for a four-game series.

GENE GENIE: OF Gene Cone made his first Double-A start on Sunday, finishing 1-for-4 with a single. A 10th round pick in the 2016 draft, Cone is in his third professional season after competing collegiately at the University of South Carolina.

THREE-TEAM COCKTAIL: 34 of Binghamton's 61 wins have come against just three teams. The Rumble Ponies have defeated Erie a team-best 12 times, New Hampshire 11 times, and Portland 11 times.

WINLESS WEEK: A Rumble Ponies starting pitcher has not earned a win over the last eight games. Justin Dunn was the last Binghamton starter to earn a win, doing so on August 18 against Reading.

DUELING AT DUNKIN: The Rumble Ponies have not won at Dunkin Donuts Park since Binghamton and Hartford's first meeting of the season - May 7 (2-1 final). The Yard Goats have defeated the Rumble Ponies in seven straight games at the home park and lead the season series 11 games to three.

ROSTER MOVES: Binghamton placed three players on the disabled list Sunday: Patrick Biondi, J.J. Franco, and David Roseboom.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies continue their final road series on Tuesday evening with RHP Franklyn Kilome on the mound. First pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.