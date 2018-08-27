Early Deficit Dooms First-Place Fishers

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell behind early and never recovered on Monday night, as the playoff-bound 'Cats lost 10-3 to the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

A two-run first and a five-run second for Portland put the game out of reach. The Sea Dogs scored those seven runs on seven hits.

New Hampshire cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth. Back-to-back RBI doubles - one for Bo Bichette and the other off the bat of Harold Ramirez - made it 7-3 Portland, but the Sea Dogs got all three runs back in the bottom of the inning.

After Portland extended their lead to 12-3 with two runs in the home half of the seventh, the 'Cats managed to scratch across three more runs in the top of the ninth. Ramirez brought in a score with a single and Cavan Biggio followed with a double off the "Maine Monster" in left field to plate a pair, but it wouldn't be enough as New Hampshire fell 12-6.

Ramirez led the way on offense with three hits and three RBI. Bichette, Jon Berti and Juan Kelly all logged two-hit performances. Corey Copping struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief.

Biggio's two RBI tonight give him 97 on the year, seven shy of the franchise record set by Eric Thames in 2010.

The series continues on Tuesday in Portland. New Hampshire sends RHP Jon Harris to the hill to take on Sea Dog LHP Matt Kent. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be heard on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return home Friday - Monday for a Labor Day Weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

The Eastern League Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 5. With a two-game lead on second-place Trenton, the Fisher Cats magic number to clinch home field advantage is seven. With home field, New Hampshire would host Round 1 playoff games on Friday, September 7, as well as Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 if necessary.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

