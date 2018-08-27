SeaWolves Stumble in Series Opener

The SeaWolves dropped their third straight game, falling in the series opener at FNB Field to the Harrisburg Senators on Monday night, 5-3.

The Senators grabbed a lead in the first inning against Erie starter Christian Binford. Alec Keller led off with a double and was doubled home by Carter Kieboom for a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg extended the lead in the second as Austin Davidson connected on a solo home run to right, his ninth of the season, for a 2-0 lead.

The SeaWolves cut the Senators lead in half in the top of the third inning against starter Jaron Long. Cam Gibson singled with one out and moved into scoring position on a Danny Woodrow base hit. Will Maddox singled home Gibson making it 2-1.

Erie then took the lead in the top of the fifth. Dominic Ficociello led off with a base hit and Troy Montgomery followed with a bunt single. Gibson laid down a sacrifice bunt to push both runners into scoring position. Woodrow singled home Ficociello and Montgomery for a 3-2 lead.

Harrisburg regained the lead in the last of the sixth inning. Jake Noll singled with two outs and Binford was lifted in favor of Trent Szkutnik. Dan Gamache singled to put the go-ahead run on base for Taylor Gushue. Gushue doubled home both Noll and Gamache for a 4-3 lead.

The Senators added one in the seventh against Szkutnik. Drew Ward led off with a single and Zach Collier walked to put two on. Keller laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the runners up a base. Kieboom lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Ward for a 5-3 lead.

Long (5-8) earned the win for the Senators allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Szkutnik (3-2) took the loss for the SeaWolves allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and no strikeouts in 0.1 innings.

Ronald Pena earned his fifth save tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Binford took a no-decision allowing three runs on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

The SeaWolves and Senators meet in the second game of the series on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Righty Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.95 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Sterling Sharp (5-3, 4.47 ERA).

