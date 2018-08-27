Stephan and Foley's Mound Work Leads 5-1 Win in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA - Trevor Stephan scattered five baserunners over six innings and Jordan Foley delivered three scoreless innings in relief to lead the Thunder to a 5-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Monday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Stephan. Cole Tucker worked a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a groundout by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Bryan Reynolds followed with a double to left, scoring Tucker, however, Stephan settled in following the Curve's hit. Stephan retired 14-of-the-next-15 batters faced until he hit Hayes with a pitch in the sixth.

Stephan finished six innings for the first time since May 15th with Tampa (16 starts) and struck out four on Monday night. Right-hander Jordan Foley followed Stephan with three scoreless innings of relief and recorded six more strikeouts to keep the Altoona bats from rallying back.

The Thunder offense overcame a slow start against righty Logan Sendlebach to record three runs in the fourth inning. Gosuke Katoh led off the inning with a double to left-center and Jorge Saez singled to put men on the coners. After Brandon Wagner walked to load the bases, Trey Amburgey struck out for the first out of the inning. Kyle Holder then worked a lengthy at-bat and took a free pass to bring in the tying run. Jhalan Jackson followed with a two-run single to left to take a 3-1 lead for the Thunder.

Brandon Wagner (2-for-3, walk) added an RBI single in the eighth inning and Jhalan Jackson finished his night at the plate with a solo home run in the 9th inning off of Tate Scioneaux. Jackson's 17th homer of the season added to his career-high.

