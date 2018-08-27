Sea Dogs Game Notes August 27th vs. New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00)

New Hampshire: LHP Taylor Saucedo (4-3, 4.33)

NEWS AND NOTES

MAJOR MONDAY AT HADLOCK: The Portland Sea Dogs open up their final homestand of the season, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez are scheduled to make Major League Rehab Assignments...Portland returns home after a 3-3 roadrip but they took two of three from Reading over the weekend...The 'Dogs have split 18 games with New Hampshire this season.

RUBBER GAME GOES TO PORTLAND: Portland hit three homers and Daniel McGrath (3-3) worked 5.2 innings in a 10-2 win over Reading on Sunday afternoon in the series finale...Bobby Dalbec provided the game-winning hit with a three-run homer during a five-run third...Luke Tendler went 3-for-5, blasting his 14th homer of the season...Chad De La Guerra hit a solo-homer in the eighth...The 'Dogs' bullpen worked 3.1 scoreless to close out the victory.

