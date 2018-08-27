Curve Fall in Series Opener to Trenton

CURVE, Pa. - One day after both clubs clinched a trip to the Eastern League playoffs, the Trenton Thunder rolled to a 5-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Monday to begin the last regular-season series at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2018.

The Curve (74-57) still hold first place in the Western Division while the Thunder (73-60) are still chasing the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the Eastern Division standings.

Altoona jumped on Trenton starter Trevor Stephan (Win, 3-8) for one run in the first with a lead-off walk to Cole Tucker set the stage for an RBI double by Bryan Reynolds. Stephen settled in to retire 15 of his last 18 batters with just two hits allowed, both by Reynolds.

Logan Sendelbach (Loss, 4-3) retired all nine batters in his first trip through the Thunder lineup with three strikeouts. In the fourth, Trenton tagged the Curve starter for three runs and broke a stretch of 21.2 consecutive scoreless innings pitched by the Altoona pitching staff.

Trenton filled the bases without using an out on a double, single and walk before Sendelbach walked in the tying run with one out. Jhalan Jackson smacked two-run single to left to break the 1-1 tie to close Sendelbach's spot start at 3.1 innings. Jackson made it a three-RBI game with a solo homer in the ninth off Tate Scioneaux.

Trenton's Jordan Foley (Save, 10) tip-toed around three Curve hits and recorded the last nine outs on the mound for a three-inning save.

Blake Weiman recorded the final two outs of the fourth in relief of Sendelbach in his Double-A debut before pitching two more scoreless frames.

Sean Keselica worked a 1-2-3 seventh and started the eighth with back-to-back walks. He wiped out one with a 6-4-3 double play but allowed an RBI single to Brandon Wagner on a 3-2 pitch that stretched Trenton's lead to 4-1.

The Curve offense worked runners on first and third in each the sixth and seventh innings but failed to score. Will Craig bounced into a double play to cease the threat in the sixth. The Curve stranded six runners total and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Curve and Thunder continue their series on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with left-hander Cam Vieaux (9-4, 3.46) making the start for Altoona and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (3-1, 4.15) going for Trenton.

