Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for August 20th-August 26th

PORTLAND, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of August 20th through August 26th:

Erie SeaWolves first baseman/third baseman Josh Lester has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of August 20th-August 26th. The 24-year old batted .393 (11-for-28) with two doubles, six home runs, 11 RBIs, 10 runs scored, three walks, and a 1.107 slugging percentage in seven games last week. Lester, who is a native of Columbus, Georgia, had at least one hit in six of the seven games he played in last week and had multiple hits in four of those games, which included a pair of two home run games during the week. Lester kicked off his week going 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs in Erie's 11-5 win over visiting Akron on Monday and went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs in a 10-2 win at Bowie on Friday. The 6'3", 216 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in home runs (6), RBIs (11), runs scored (10), extra-base hits (8), total bases (31), slugging percentage (1.107), and OPS (1.545) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in hits (11-tied 2nd) and batting average (.393-6th). Josh, who is hitting .259 with 19 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 66 runs scored in 120 games for the SeaWolves this season, was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Missouri.

Eduardo Vera, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Altoona Curve, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 20th-August 26th. The 6'2", 185 lb. hurler started a pair of games for the Curve last week and had a record of 2-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA. Vera, who is a native of Merida, Mexico, made his first start of the week on Tuesday at Binghamton and fired seven strong innings to earn the win in Altoona's 9-2 victory. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven batters and walking one. Vera made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels and pitched 7.2 shutout innings in Altoona's 3-0 win, which clinched a playoff berth for the Curve. He gave up just two hits while striking out nine batters and walking three to earn the win. The 24-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in strikeouts (16) and innings pitched (14.2) last week and tied for the lead in wins (2). He also finished ranked among the weekly leaders in batting average against (.104-4th), WHIP (0.61-5th), and ERA (0.61-7th). Eduardo, who has a record of 8-3 and a 3.86 ERA in 16 starts with the Curve this season, was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a free agent on March 16, 2012.

