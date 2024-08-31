Yankees RHP Luis Gil Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with Somerset on September 1

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Luis Gil is currently scheduled to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday, September 1 at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at 1:05 pm.

The Yankees placed Gil on the 15-day injured list on 8/21/24 with a lower back strain. Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 144 strikeouts over 124.2 innings pitched in 24 games started.

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for CF Jake Cave on 3/16/18, Gil made his MLB debut for New York on 8/3/21 vs. Baltimore and earned the win with 6 scoreless IP, 4 H, 1 BB and 6 K. From 8/3/21 - 9/8/21, Gil recorded a career-opening 18.2 scoreless inning streak, the longest by a Yankee in franchise history. He finished the season 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 38 K over 29.1 IP in 6 starts.

In 2022, Gil made just one start with the Yankees and missed the majority of the season after undergoing right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery.

For his MLB career, the Azua, Dominican Republic native is 13-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 158 innings pitched in 31 games started.

Gil was the first player assigned to the Somerset Patriots after being named the Yankees Double-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season. Gil started the first game and recorded the first strikeout in Patriots Double-A history on 5/4/21.

Gil will become the 14th Yankees player to rehab with the Somerset this season and the 38th overall since becoming the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.

Gil becomes the 14th Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season and 38th overall since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.