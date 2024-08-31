Akron Clinches 2024 Playoff Berth with 3-2 Win

The Akron RubberDucks clinched a spot in the 2024 Eastern League playoffs by winning their fifth straight game from the Bowie Baysox, 3-2, in comeback fashion on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron came to life with two outs in the eighth. Kody Huff singled to keep the inning alive before Joe Lampe reached on a walk to put runners on first and second. Jorge Burgos lifted a single into shallow left to plate Huff before a misplay allowed Lampe to score from first and make it 3-2 Akron.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport shined in his start for Akron. The right-hander worked out of a first inning jam and shook off a baseline collision in the third to shutdown the Baysox. Davenport tossed six scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out six. Magnus Ellerts allowed two runs (one earned) over an inning pitched. Zane Morehouse worked a scoreless eighth. Bradley Hanner struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the third. Tyresse Turner singled to open the inning before stealing second. CJ Kayfus lined a single into right to score Turner and make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron clinched its first playoff appearance since 2021 and will face the Erie SeaWolves in the first round of the Eastern League playoffs....The win was the RubberDucks' 24th in their last at-bat this season...Hanner picked up the save in his 80th Akron appearance...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 4,499.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, September 1 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Trenton Denholm (3-1, 3.24 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie righty Cameron Weston (5-8, 3.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

