Guerrero Single Leads Goats to Extra Innings Walk-off Victory

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Juan Guerrero smashed an RBI-single into left field in the 10th inning and lifted the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-6 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in front of a sellout crowd (7,131) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats trailed 6-5 heading into the first frame of extra innings and tied the game on Adael Amador's RBI-infield single helping Hartford to its seventh walk-off victory and seventh win in eight games.

In the first inning, the Rumble Ponies scored early when the first batter of the game Matt Rudick hit his sixth home run of the season to right field off Hartford starter Sean Sullivan giving the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, the Yard Goats answered when Warming Bernabel roped an-RBI single into center field off Binghamton starter Nolan McLean that scored Adael Amador tying the game at 1-1. One batter later, Braxton Fulford smacked an RBI-double into left field that scored Warming Bernabel giving the Goats a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats added on to their lead when Sterlin Thompson cranked an RBI-double that scored Adael Amador making the score 3-1.

In the fourth inning, Hartford increased their lead when Sterlin Thompson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored Nic Kent making it a 4-1 ballgame. One batter later, Binghamton reliever Cam Robinson walked Warming Bernabel with the bases loaded, scoring Braiden Ward and making the score 5-1.

In the fifth inning, the Rumble Ponies scored again when Rowdey Jordan and Ryan Clifford hit back-to-back RBI-doubles cutting the Yard Goats lead to 5-3.

In the sixth inning, the Rumble Ponies added another run when Drake Osborne hit an RBI-double down the left field line that scored Alex Ramírez making it a 5-4 ballgame.

In the seventh inning, the Rumble Ponies tied the game on an RBI-single from Alex Ramírez with the bases loaded making the score 5-5.

In the tenth inning, the Rumble Ponies scored when Drake Osborne hit an RBI-double that scored the automatic runner Alex Ramírez from second, giving Binghamton a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Yard Goats tied the game on an RBI-infield single by Adael Amador that scored the automatic runner Ryan Ritter before Juan Guerrero smacked an RBI-single into left field that scored Zach Kokoska and gave the Yard Goats the 7-6 win.

The Yard Goats conclude their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon September 1st (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Malmö Oat Milkers and Kids Run the Bases Day!! RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will get the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Jordan Geber who will be on the mound for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Agnos (3-1)

LP: Shook (2-2)

Time: 3:12

