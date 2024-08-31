August 31, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SINK SENATORS The Portland Sea Dogs took second straight with 6-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night. Mikey Romero roped his second homer of the series while Elih Marrero launched his fourth of the season in a three-hit night. Tyler McDonough went 3-4 with an RBI. Harrisburg scored two runs early after an RBI single from Yohandy Morales in the first along with an RBI single from Israel Pineda in the bottom of the second. A solo blast to right field from Marrero in the top of the third inning cut the Harrisburg lead in half. In the top of the fourth inning, Portland scored two more runs on RBI singles from Tyler McDonough and Corey Rosier to take a 3-2 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Romero launched a homer to right field to mark his second of the series and double a 4-2 lead. Jeremy De La Rosa homered in the bottom of the sixth to chip in but Portland went on to score two more runs on three doubles in the top of the eighth to once again double the lead and complete the scoring.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Alex Binelas extended his on base streak to 17 games

last night. Across those 17 games, he is hitting .328 with one triple, three homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks, and two stolen bases. He is 10-10 in stolen base attempts this season. It is the fourth longest active on base streak amongst Eastern League hitters.

KWIATKOWSKI CONTINUES TO DOMINATE RHP Robert Kwiatkowski earned his 11th winning decision with 3.0 shutout innings last night in relief. His 11 winning decisions ranks second most in the Eastern League just behind Robinson Pina who is now in Triple-A for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In the month of August alone, he owns a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across six outings and 14.0 combined innings. He has struckout 17 across those innings while holding opponents to a .180 average against him.

ROMERO STAYS RED HOT Mikey Romero rocketed his second homer with the Sea Dogs last night after a solo blast in the fifth inning. In his first four games at the level, Romero has notched a .316 average with one double, two homers, and four RBI. He has recorded a hit in every game so far while also notching a three-hit night on August 29th, his first multi-hit game at the level.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 5.0 games out with the Binghamton Rumble ponies 7.0 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 13.5 and 16.5 games out respectively. As of last night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

SEA DOGS RANK AMONG THE BEST IN DOUBLE-A Portland hitters rank first and second in a multitude of offensive categories. They lead the Double-A level in doubles (260), RBI (609), SLG (.420), OPS (.765) and are second in average (.260) and hits (1,068). On the mound, the pitching staff ranks second in saves (36), and fourth in strikeouts (1,188).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 31, 2017 - The Sea Dogs won their final road game of the season, 9-3 at Hartford...Jeremy Barfield hit two homers and Michael Chavis added a three-run double...Dedgar Jimenez worked 5.1 innings on four hits and one run to improve his record to 5-0.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start today in game five of the series in what will be his sixth start with the Sea Dogs. Earltt owns a 1-1 record and a 4.84 ERA coming into today. He last pitched on August 25th against Somerset where he tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out a Double-A best nine batters. Early retired Major Leaguer, Anthony Rizzo twice on strikeouts and once with a groundout while also retiring Jon Berti with a pair of strikeouts. Today will be his first career start against Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2024

August 31, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.