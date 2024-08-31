Curve Win Fifth Straight Over New Hampshire

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Anthony Solometo struck out a season-high six batters over a season-long six innings as Altoona won its fifth consecutive game over New Hampshire, 1-0, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Solometo allowed just three hits, a walk, and a hit batter in his six scoreless frames to earn his first win of the season. Jaden Woods followed with three scoreless frames with one hit allowed, a walk, and a strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

The lone run of the game for Altoona came in the third inning. With Eli Wilson at first base and Jase Bowen at third, Wilson stole second base and drew a throw from the catcher Robert Brooks, allowing Bowen to score. The Curve had just two hits in the win, their eighth shutout of the season.

Altoona wrap up their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Michael Dominguez slated to start for the Fisher Cats.

