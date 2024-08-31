Sikes Smokes 13th Homer in 7-5 Loss to Senators

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania- The Portland Sea Dogs (35-20, 71-53) came up short in a 7-5 loss to the Harrisburg Senators (23-33, 61-64) on Saturday night.

Brendan Cellucci fired 3.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts while Phillip Sikes launched his 13th homer of the season. Max Ferguson, Jhostnyxon Garcia, and Tyler McDonough all notched multi-hit nights.

Portland struck early plating a run on an RBI single from Jhostnyxon Garcia in the top of the first. Ferguson singled to drive in McDonough in the top of the third to extend a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg countered with an RBI single from Yohandy Morales in the bottom of the third before going on to score five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth after sending 11 to the plate.

Sikes homered in the top of the sixth to left center field. The two-run blast marked his team-best 13th of the season and put Portland within two. An RBI double from Nathan Hickey (8) in the top of the eighth cut the Harrisburg lead to one, 6-5.

Jeremy De La Roda hit a sacrifice fly to center in the top of the eighth to seal the deal and complete the scoring, 7-5.

LHP Dustin Saenz (1-3, 10.80 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five. Jack Sinclair (5) earned the save with 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. LHP Connelly Early (1-2, 6.39 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to FNB Field for the finale of a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators tomorrow, September 1st, 2024. Game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will send RHP Caleb Bolden (0-2, 4.80 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Harrisburg has yet to be announced.

