Baysox See Lead Slip Late in Saturday Night Defeat to RubberDucks

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a 3-2 decision to the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday night from Canal Park.

Bowie (25-31, 57-67) saw a strong collective pitching effort on Saturday. Right-handed starter Peter Van Loon worked through four innings, allowing just a single run on back-to-back hits in the third inning. Van Loon battled, stranding four runners, including walking the tight rope and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second, thanks in part to a successful pickoff from catcher Silas Ardoin to catch a runner at third base. Van Loon scattered four hits and two walks while striking out four. Right-hander Dan Hammer followed with two strong, shutout innings, allowing just one baserunner.

The Bowie bats were held in check through the first six innings by Akron right-handed starter Aaron Davenport, who yielded just two hits and tallied six strikeouts in his six-shutout frames. Anthony Servideo kickstarted the lineup with a leadoff double in the seventh, he then scored on a throwing error via a sacrifice bunt put down by Doug Hodo to tie the game at one. With one out, Noelberth Romero singled up the middle to score Hodo from third and grant the Baysox a 2-1 edge.

After a scoreless seventh, right-hander Houston Roth came back out for the bottom of the eighth, with two outs, he allowed a single and walk before being lifted for righty Keagan Gillies. Akron's Jorge Burgos looped a single over the head of Romero at third base to tie the game. Unfortunately for Bowie, the ball was bobbled by Romero off the bounce in shallow left, allowing a second run to score and give Akron the lead. From there, right-hander Bradley Hanner (S, 5) shut the Baysox down in the ninth, clinching the victory and second half postseason berth in the Eastern League Southwest division for the RubberDucks.

With the loss, the sixth straight for Bowie and ninth consecutive loss to Akron, the Baysox are eliminated from postseason contention in 2024. Bowie concludes its six-game set with Akron on Sunday night, as right-hander Cameron Weston (5-8, 3.56 ERA) climbs the hill for the Baysox, opposite of righty Trenton Denholm (3-1, 3.24 ERA) for the RubberDucks. First pitch is set for 6:05p.m. ET from Canal Park.

The final Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 - Sunday, September 8 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

