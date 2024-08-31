Richmond's Big Second Inning Downs Erie

The SeaWolves (69-53) could not erase a large early deficit in a 10-6 loss to Richmond (57-68).

Richmond plated six runs in the second inning to knock out Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez. With one out, Justin Wishkoski drove a two-run homer to make it 2-0. Andrew Kachel followed with a double and scored on a double by Luis Toribio. With two out, Ismael Munguia launched a two-run homer to make it 5-0. After Andy Thomas singled, Jairo Pomares reached on a fielding error by Patrick Lee in right field, which scored Thomas and made it 6-0.

Hernandez departed after 1.2 following the run-scoring error. He allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Richmond plated a run in the fourth on three straight singles against Jake Higginbotham. Munguia's single made it 7-0.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming when Ben Malgeri drove home Liam Hicks on a single.

Richmond scored three times in the fifth against Eric Silva. Jimmy Glowenke drove home a run on a run-scoring fielder's choice. Mungiua's RBI single to follow scored a second run thanks to an error by Ben Malgeri, making it 10-1.

Erie scored five runs in the final three innings. Brady Allen scored Eliezer Alfonzo on a sacrifice fly against Nick Swiney to make it 10-2. Later in the inning, Danny Serretti scored on a balk to make it 10-3.

Austin Murr began the eighth with a triple and scored on a single by Gage Workman. Malgeri had a second RBI single to score Workman and make it 10-5.

In the ninth, Lee drew a two-out walk, stole second base, and scored on a single by Carlos Mendoza.

Cumming (3-6) earned the win over Hernandez (4-7).

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Nick Morreale.

