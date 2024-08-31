Clifford with Four Hits, Ponies Fall in Extras to Yard Goats

HARTFORD, CT - Ryan Clifford had four hits, but Hartford (31-24, 69-54) scored two runs in the bottom of the tenth as the Yard Goats rallied past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The Rumble Ponies have lost four consecutive games.

Binghamton (28-27, 63-59) had a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth. With ghost runner Ryan Ritter on second, Zach Kokoska was hit by a pitch and Nic Kent singled to right against TJ Shook. Two batters later, with the bases loaded and one out, Adael Amador hit an infield single to score Ritter and tie the game at six. The next batter, Juan Guerrero, singled to left to score Kokoska as the Yard Goats completed their second walk-off win of the series.

The Rumble Ponies broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Drake Osborn that scored Alex Ramírez from second. Osborn finished 3-for-4 with a run-scored, walk, and two RBIs.

Matt Rudick began the game with a home run to right to put Binghamton up 1-0. It's Rudick's sixth homer of the season.

Hartford would respond with five unanswered runs, as the Yard Goats scored two in the first inning, one in the third, and two in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

Binghamton began their comeback in the fifth inning. Rowdey Jordan and Clifford hit back-to-back RBI doubles to cut the deficit to 5-3. In the sixth, Osborn belted an RBI double down the left field line to score Ramírez and pull Binghamton to within one run.

In the seventh, with the bases loaded and one out, Ramírez reached on an infield single to tie the game at five. Ramírez finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Clifford singled in the first, third, and seventh inning, along with his extra-base hit in the fifth. It's his second four-hit game of the season and extends his on-base streak to 14 games.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their series in Hartford on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 12:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford's previous four-hit game this season was also at Dunkin' Park on July 4th ...Rudick now has 24 multi-hit games on the year, tying Wyatt Young for the team lead...Osborn has (3) three-hit games this season...Ramírez has a team-leading eight three-hit games for the year...The Rumble Ponies are 8-8 in extra-inning games this season.

