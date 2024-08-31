Chace Chases Down 13 Patriots in Dominant Victory

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - A career night from Moises Chace led the Reading Fightin Phils (23-33; 54-70) to a 7-1 win over the Somerset Patriots (32-22; 64-59) on Saturday night from TD Bank Ballpark. The Fightin Phils have won two straight games and can earn a split with Somerset with a victory on Sunday.

Chace (W, 2-0) was the night's story for Reading. He went a career-high six innings, striking out 13 hitters. He allowed just one hit in the bottom of the first inning, then proceeded to retire the final 19 batters he faced. On the other end, Zach Messinger went five scoreless frames for Somerset, allowing two hits, four walks, and striking out three.

Once Messinger departed, the Fightin Phils got to Cole Ayers (L, 0-1) in the top of the sixth inning. Carson Taylor and Otto Kemp began the inning with walks. After Taylor was picked off at second, Caleb Ricketts struck out. With two outs, Erick Brito lined a double down the left-field line to score Kemp and make it 1-0. Ethan Wilson walked and Erick Brito then stole third. Brito came home on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

After a Cade Fergus single, Justin Crawford blasted his second home run of the season deep to right field to cap off a five-run top of the sixth inning. Reading then added insurance in the top of the eighth frame. Brito led off the inning with a walk, then Wilson launched his eighth home run of the season to make it 7-0.

Behind Chace, Wesley Moore fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and then Tyler McKay had a perfect eighth, with one strikeout. McKay made his first appearance back with Reading after being added to the roster earlier in the day. Andrew Schultz entered for the ninth and retired the first two batters he faced via a strikeout. Max Burt then worked a walk, and Spencer Jones followed with an RBI double to make it 7-1. Schultz got the final out two batters later to finish off the victory for Reading.

Notes Moises Chace set a career-high in innings pitched (6) and strikeouts (13). This came after he set a career-high with 10 strikeouts last Saturday at Binghamton Chace's 13 strikeouts are the most by a Reading pitcher in a game this season. The previous high was 11, done three times this season The last R-Phils pitcher to have 13 strikeouts in a game was Adam Walker on May 10, 2001, at Portland Chace's 13 strikeouts were the most by a Reading pitcher in a game since Spencer Howard had 12 on Sept. 4, 2019, vs Trenton Chace retired 18-of-19 hitters, and the final 16 he faced. Of those 19 hitters, 13 were retired via a strikeout. 13 of his 18 outs were via strikeouts (72%) Reading pitching did not allow a base runner from the bottom of the first (two outs) to the bottom of the ninth (two outs). In total, R-Phils pitchers retired 25-straight hitters Fightin Phils' pitching struck out 16 hitters tonight. That matches a season-high, last done on April 19 at Binghamton

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 1:05 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, with Somerset's starter yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:20 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

