Messinger Shines, But Patriots Falter Against Phils

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Zach Messinger in action

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 7-1 on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Zach Messinger (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 K) hurled 5 shutout IP in his 25th appearance (23rd start) of the season. Messinger went 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA in five August starts with a 1.11 WHIP in 29.2 IP. Since the start of July, Messinger has posted a 2.83 ERA in 57.1 IP. The Yankees No. 17 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with a 3.28 ERA (4th), 126 K (T-4th), 137.1 IP (1st), .215 AVG (1st), and 1.14 WHIP (2nd).

3B Jon Berti (0-for-3) played seven innings at third base in his ninth game of MLB rehab assignment.

1B Rafael Flores (2-for-4) recorded his 12th multi-hit performance with Somerset and 29th total this season. Flores has three multi-hit games in his last six contests. Since his Double-A promotion on 6/26, Flores ranks among Eastern League leaders with 11 HR (1st), 51 H (5th), 20 XBH (T-5th), 93 TB (3rd), 29 R (T-6th).

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) put the Patriots on the board in the 9th inning with an RBI double. Jones extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to eight games. Jones has 8 RBI over his last six games. Over his seven-game hit streak, Jones is 12-for-27 (.444) with 6 XBH and 8 RBI. Jones concluded the month batting .326 over 24 August games with 2 HR, 17 RBI, 12 XBH, and a .903 OPS. Jones' 71 RBI lead the Patriots and are T-3rd in the Eastern League.

