Squirrels Storm Ahead Early to Sink SeaWolves

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped out to an early lead to top the Erie SeaWolves, 10-6, on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (57-68, 22-33) picked up their second win of the series against the SeaWolves (69-52, 31-24).

In the top of the second, Justin Wishkoski opened the scoring with a two-run homer, his second at Double-A.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio hit an RBI double and Ismael Munguia followed with a two-run homer. Jairo Pomares reached on a dropped fly ball by right fielder Patrick Lee to cap the give the Flying Squirrels a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Munguia drove home Toribio with a single to open a 7-0 lead for the Flying Squirrels.

The SeaWolves brought home their only run against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming (Win, 3-6) in the bottom of the fourth on a single by Ben Malgeri. Cumming allowed three hits and struck out five batters over six innings.

In the top of the fifth, Jimmy Glowenke grounded into a force out that scored Matt Higgins from third base. Munguia added an RBI single with another run scoring on an error to push the Richmond lead to 10-1.

The SeaWolves plated two runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth to close the score to 10-6.

At the top of the order, Munguia went 3-for-5 on the night with a homer and four RBIs. Toribio had three hits and scored three times.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-1, 1.93) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by SeaWolves left-hander Carlos Pena (7-6, 3.81). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Akron RubberDucks in their final homestand of the 2024 season next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

