Senators Defeat Portland Sea Dogs, 7-5

August 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 Saturday night at FNB Field. Portland led 2-1 before the Senators scored five runs in the 4th inning to take a 6-2 lead. Portland made it a one-run game with two runs in the 6th and one in the top of the 8th before the Sens added an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th.

THE BIG PLAY

The Senators entered the 4th inning trailing 2-1, but opened the inning with a walk, four consecutive singles, a sacrifice fly, and another single to take a 6-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Dustin Saenz earned his first win of the season as he allowed four runs and struck out five in six innings... Matt Cronin threw a scoreless inning... Jack Sinclair threw two innings to earn his fifth save... Daylen Lile went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored... Yohandy Morales went 2-for-4 with two RBIs... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-4 with three runs scored... The Senators went 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position... The Sens' five runs in the 4th inning matched their season-high for runs in an inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play the final game of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

