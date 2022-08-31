Yankees No. 12 Prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez Promoted to Double-A Somerset
August 31, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Yoendrys Gomez has been promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Gomez is currently ranked as New York's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
After beginning this season on the injured list, Gomez made a rehab appearance in the FCL. He was then promoted to High-A Hudson Valley on June 17, where he started 10 games for the Renegades, compiling a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 28.0 innings pitched.
Born in Nirgua, Venezuela, Gomez is currently in his fifth professional season since signing with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016, boasting a career ERA of 3.35 over 55 appearances (52 starts).
Known for his upper-90s fastball, Gomez also frequently employs a mid-80s slider to go along with his curveball and changeup combination. Following the 2020 MLB season, Gomez was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster.
Gomez is currently scheduled to make his Double-A Debut on Thursday, September 1, starting for the Patriots versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and will be streamed live on MiLB.tv. Fans can also tune in for free on Fox Sports New Jersey, 93.5 FM, 1450 AM, or via the MiLB First Pitch app.
Images from this story
|
RHP Yoendrys Gomez with the Hudson Valley Renegades
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2022
- Sea Dogs Enter Final Homestand of 2022 in Playoff Hunt - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees No. 12 Prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez Promoted to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- August 31, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Somerset Patriots to Host Star Wars Night on September 16 - Somerset Patriots
- R-Phils Announce 2023 Schedule - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Overpowered by Senators' Pitching in 8-4 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Koss Homers in Portland's 9-7 Comeback Victory - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Yankees No. 12 Prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez Promoted to Double-A Somerset
- Somerset Patriots to Host Star Wars Night on September 16
- Somerset Patriots Announce 2023 Schedule
- Somerset Patriots Welcomed Young Heart Patient as Part of Yankees' HOPE Week
- RHP Matt Sauer Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week