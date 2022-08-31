Yankees No. 12 Prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez Promoted to Double-A Somerset

RHP Yoendrys Gomez with the Hudson Valley Renegades

Bridgewater, NJ - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Yoendrys Gomez has been promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Gomez is currently ranked as New York's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

After beginning this season on the injured list, Gomez made a rehab appearance in the FCL. He was then promoted to High-A Hudson Valley on June 17, where he started 10 games for the Renegades, compiling a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 28.0 innings pitched.

Born in Nirgua, Venezuela, Gomez is currently in his fifth professional season since signing with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016, boasting a career ERA of 3.35 over 55 appearances (52 starts).

Known for his upper-90s fastball, Gomez also frequently employs a mid-80s slider to go along with his curveball and changeup combination. Following the 2020 MLB season, Gomez was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster.

Gomez is currently scheduled to make his Double-A Debut on Thursday, September 1, starting for the Patriots versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and will be streamed live on MiLB.tv. Fans can also tune in for free on Fox Sports New Jersey, 93.5 FM, 1450 AM, or via the MiLB First Pitch app.

