R-Phils Announce 2023 Schedule

The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2023 season! Game times, road trips, and a full R-Phils promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

The R-Phils will be playing 69 home games at America's Classic Ballpark. The 2023 schedule consists of eleven six-game homestands, plus one three-game homestand. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule once again.

2023 ticket plans are available right now! There is limited time to lock in the 2022 season pricing, so the Fightins encourage all fans to jump in quickly. By doing so, fans will have access to early information about the season and promotions. The online ticket form to lock in the pricing can be found here. Feel free to mail it in, drop it off at America's Classic Ballpark, send an email to info@fightins.com, or call the ticket office at 610- 370-BALL.

START: Reading begins the season on the road. Their home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 11 for a six- game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). The series will continue through Sunday, April 16.

HOLIDAYS: The Fightins are home for Memorial Day weekend, playing Sunday, May 28th against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals). Fans can celebrate Father's Day at the ballpark this summer when the team plays the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) on Sunday, June 18th. They can also enjoy Mother's Day at the ballpark on Sunday, May 14th with a game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). The team spends Monday, July 3rd against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) at America's Classic Ballpark to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday! Fans can cap off their summer with Labor Day weekend festivities on Sunday, September 3rd.

END: The Fightins will end the regular season at America's Classic Ballpark when they host the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) from Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, September 10.

Reading will also see the Altoona Curve (Pirates), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), and Somerset Patriots (Yankees) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

So that you can begin to plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium, the twelve R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Tues. April 11 thru Sun. April 16: vs. Hartford (ROCKIES)

Tues. April 25 thru Sun. April 30: vs. Altoona (PIRATES)

Tues. May 9 thru Sun. May 14: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Tues. May 23 thru Sun. May 28: vs. Harrisburg (NATIONALS)

Tues. June 6 thru Sun. June 11: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tues. June 13 thru Sun. June 18: vs. Hartford (ROCKIES)

Wed. June 28 thru Mon. July 3: vs. Richmond (GIANTS)

Fri. July 14 thru Sun. July 16: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tues. July 25 thru Sun. July 30: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tues. Aug 15 thru Sun. Aug 20: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tues. Aug 29 thru Sun. Sept 3: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Tues. Sept 5 thru Sun. Sept 10: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

The 2023 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

