August 31, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SERIES-OPENING WIN - The Portland Sea Dogs captured a win in comeback fashion over the New Hampshire Fisher cats, 9-7 on Tuesday at Delta Dental Stadium. Portland started the scoring in the top of the first inning David Hamilton led off with a walk and Wilyer Abreu singled, placing runners at the corners. Stephen Scott doubled to center, scoring both runners to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Niko Kavadas kept the offense rolling with a base hit, scoring Scott, increasing Portland's lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the first, Zach Britton doubled to left, and a throwing error from Tyler Dearden allowed Schneider to score, making it a 3-1 game. In the third, Abreu walked, Christian Koss singled, and Scott walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Abreu to score, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 4-1. Alex Binelas drove in the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Koss, and making it a 5-1 game. New Hampshire scored in five consecutive innings, beginning in the bottom of the third. Orelvis Martinez drove in Cam Eden with a base hit, trimming Portland's lead to 5-2. Zac Cook used a sacrifice fly to score Sebastian Espino in the fourth, cutting the lead down to 5-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Will Roberston singled to score Britton, making it 5-4. Cook struck again in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a two-run homer to give the Fisher Cats the lead, 6-5. The Fisher Cats plated another run in the bottom of the seventh with Sea Dogs reliever Oddanier Mosqueda walking in a run to make it 7-5. In the eighth, Tyler Dearden walked then Elih Marrero singled. One out later, Abreu knocked in Dalton with an RBI single to right. Koss unleashed a three-run homer to left, giving Portland a 9-7 lead.

LEADERS OF THE BUNCH - With their 9-7 win on Tuesday, the Portland Sea Dogs are now leading the Eastern League by 1.0 game over the Somerset Patriots. Portland came in with just a half-game lead over Somerset, but a win and a rainout between the Patriots and Rumble Ponies lengthened their lead. The Hartford Yard Goats also won on Tuesday, sticking 4.5 games behind Portland after a win over the Reading Fightin Phils.

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME - David Hamilton has been nearly unstoppable when trying to steal bases this season. He leads the Easter League with 58 stolen bases while being caught five times. Hamilton was caught stealing against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday, marking his first time being caught since June 29th. Hamilton is also closing in on the Sea Dogs franchise record for stolen bases in a season. The record currently sits at 64 and was set by Julio Ramirez during the 1999 season.

FINDING A GROOVE - Wilyer Abreu has mounted a five-game on-base streak dating back to August 24 against Hartford. During this span, he has gone 7-for-19 (.368) with one home run, three RBI, and six runs scored while walking five times and striking out thrice. This comes at an important time for Abreu, as August has held his worst monthly batting average of the season, hitting just .234 during the month as a whole.

KOSS LEADS THE CHARGE - Christian Koss has come through in the clutch for the Sea Dogs this season, and that is no different over the past week. Most recently, Koss slammed a three-run homer that ended up being the winning runs in the 9-7 win over the Fisher Cats Tuesday. On top of the late-inning heroics, Koss has reached base safely in seven-straight games. Over that streak, he has a .320 average (8-for-25) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBI, with two walks and seven runs scored.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 31, 2005 - Portland clinched a playoff berth for the first time in eight years with the Akron Aeros defeating the New Britain Rock Cats, 5-0. The playoff berth was the fourth in team history.

PITCHING MATCHUP - The right-hander Sterling Sharp is coming off his best performance since joining the Sea Dogs against Hartford on August 25. He tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while walking one and striking out six. Over his three starts and 17.0 innings pitched for the Sea Dogs this season, he has managed a 2.12 ERA with 14 strikeouts and just four walks. Sharp has not pitched against the Fisher Cats this season, as he joined Portland's roster on August 9, just two weeks after the previous series against New Hampshire.

