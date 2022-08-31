Somerset Patriots to Host Star Wars Night on September 16

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host Star Wars Night at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, September 16 for the 6:35 pm game versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

Costumed characters from the films will be in attendance courtesy of the 501st Northeast Remnant and the Saber Guild Corellia.

The 501st Legion is an international costuming organization dedicated to celebrating Star Wars through the creation and use of quality costumes from the Star Wars universe. The Legion promotes interest in Star Wars and facilitates the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributes to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.

Saber Guild Corellia is a not-for-profit, LucasFilm-recognized Star Wars costuming group that specializes in choreographed lightsaber shows. They perform at charity and community events, as well as comic book and sci-fi conventions, all to raise money for charity and share their love of Star Wars with fans around the world.

Currently scheduled to appear Darth Vader, R2D2, Jawa, Biker Scout, Stormtrooper, Tuskan Raider, Jyn Urso, Princess Leia, Rey, Anakin Skywalker, Snow Trooper, and Shore Trooper.

Fans will be able to meet all the characters and take pictures with them on the main concourse throughout the game.

New to Star Wars Night will be an on-going story featuring performances by the Saber Guild Corellia. The program will begin at 6:00 pm and continue in-between innings with the grand finale immediately following the game.

Patriots players and coaches will be wearing exclusive Star Wars themed jerseys featuring fan-favorite Boba Fett. The jerseys will be auctioned off through an online auction hosted by MiLB Auctions to benefit The Brooke Healy Foundation and their work to fight pediatric cancer.

Throughout the game, fans will be able to enjoy music and clips from the Star Wars films and play the Star Wars Scavenger Hunt during the game.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters for the game.

