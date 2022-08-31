Parker Caracci Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Parker Caracci has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Caracci, 25, made 45 relief appearances with the Fisher Cats over the past two seasons. In 39 outings this year, he went 2-4 with a 4.31 ERA and struck out 56 batters in 48 innings. Caracci had 11 consecutive scoreless appearances from June 18 to July 22, spanning 16 innings, the longest scoreless streak by a New Hampshire pitcher this season.

The Jackson, Miss., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi. Caracci pitched in six games for the Fisher Cats last year, allowing just one run in 10.2 innings. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a pair of corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Sean Mellen and right-handed pitcher Gabriel Ponce have been activated from the development list. The Fisher Cats roster is currently at 28 active players, which is the Eastern League limit.

The Fisher Cats continue a six-game home series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate) Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the final 11 games at Delta Dental Stadium are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

