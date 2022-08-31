Bowie Collects Season-High 20 Hits in Blowout of Erie

ERIE, PA - An attempt will be made to try and condense this story to a reasonable length. The Bowie Baysox dismantled the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, slapping a season-high 20 hits in a 15-5 win. Cade Povich tossed a quality start on the mound, while Cody Roberts collected a career-high four hits, and Zach Watson had a career-high six RBI.

After a scoreless first inning, Bowie opened with three runs in the second inning, with RBI from Toby Welk, Andrew Daschbach, and Watson. Bowie knocked Brant Hurter (L, 0-2) from the game before he could collect an out in the third inning, and Watson added to his big day when smacking a bases-loaded double for three more runs.

As Bowie lead 6-0 they plated two more runs in the fourth with a pair of RBI doubles by Cesar Prieto and Roberts, while Erie made the quick transition between relievers Bubba Derby, Billy Lescher, and Dario Gardea.

Gardea had the only pair of scoreless innings for Erie, but the attack continued in the seventh inning when Welk homered off of Joe Navilhon, his fourth of the year.

The eighth inning proved to be the largest of the night for Bowie, as they plated six runs against Nick Kuzia, highlighted by a three-run home run from Hudson Haskin, an RBI double by Welk, and a two-RBI single by Watson.

The night was closed quietly by Elvis Alvardo, who tossed a scoreless ninth inning for Erie.

The inverse performance for Bowie starter Cade Povich began when he struck out the side in the first inning. Povich (W, 2-0) went on to fire five innings for Bowie, allowing just a solo home run to Parker Meadows in the fourth inning, while striking out six batters. Povich retired the final eight batters he faced, before handing the game to Tyler Burch in the seventh inning.

Bowie had some lengthy innings of relief, as Burch allowed a solo home run to Gage Workman, and loaded the bases before finishing the seventh inning. Taking the final two innings, Griffin McLarty worked a scoreless eighth inning, but did allow three runs to score with one out before settling the squall.

The win gives Bowie a two-game lead in the Southwest Division, as they improve to 62-60 on the season, as well as 35-18 in the second half. Bowie will try to win their fourth-consecutive game on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

