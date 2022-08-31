Early Hole Too Much to Handle in Narrow Loss in Binghamton

Binghamton, New York - The Somerset Patriots (73-47) were unable to climb out of an early six-run hole in a 6-2 loss vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (49-71) on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Fresh off his record-setting 17-strikeout performance, Matt Sauer (0-2) wound up the game's losing pitcher, after he allowed three runs in each of the first two innings of the game.

Sauer left the game with an apparent injury when there were two outs in the third inning.

Then down 6-0, Austin Wells slammed his 10th homer of the season for the Patriots, and his 18th total, to get Somerset on the scoreboard in the fourth inning.

With the homer, Wells has now ensured a home run in each of his last three games. He also walked three times in the game.

The Patriots scored their final run on an RBI-fielder's choice hit into by Brandon Lockridge in the sixth, scoring Everson Pereira.

Dropping to 73-47 on the season, the Patriots lost their eighth game of 2022 vs. Binghamton (49-71), the only team they have a losing record to this season.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on Thursday night with another 6:35 p.m. first pitch vs. the Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium.

Yankees No. 12 prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez is slated to make his Double-A debut as Somerset's starter, while New York Mets RHP Tylor Megill is scheduled come out of the bullpen on a rehab assignment for the Rumble Ponies.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m.

