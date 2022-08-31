Sea Dogs Enter Final Homestand of 2022 in Playoff Hunt
August 31, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
As the Sea Dogs 2022 season winds down, the team is making a strong push for the playoffs. With 17 games remaining (6 at home), the Sea Dogs currently hold a one game lead over the Somerset Patriots.
The playoff race will likely come down to the final series of the season as the Sea Dogs end the season with a six-game series at Somerset.
Tickets for all potential playoff games will go on sale on Tuesday, September 6th at Noon.
Possible Playoff Games at Hadlock Field
Eastern League Divisional Series (Best of Three Series)
Game 1 Tuesday, September 20th @ 6:00 PM
Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Three Series)
Game 2 Tuesday, September 27th @ 6:00 PM
Game 3 Wednesday, September 28th @ 6:00 PM
