Yankees Currently Scheduling MLB Rehab Assignments for 1B Anthony Rizzo and RHP Clarke Schmidt with Somerset on Friday, August 23

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for 1B Anthony Rizzo and RHP Clarke Schmidt to commence MLB rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, August 23 on the road in Portland. The Patriots take on the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:00 pm with Schmidt scheduled to start the game.

The Yankees placed Rizzo on the injured list on 6/17/24 with a right forearm fracture. Prior to the injury, Rizzo was hitting .223/.289/.341 with 32 R, 59 H, 8 HR and 28 RBI in 70 games.

Originally selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft, Rizzo became a star for the Chicago Cubs (2012-2021). He was acquired by the Yankees with cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Alexander Vizcaíno and OF Kevin Alcántara on 7/29/21. The Yankees signed Rizzo as a free agent on 11/15/22 to a two-year contract through 2024 with a club option for the 2025 season.

Rizzo is a three-time NL All-Star (2014-2016), a four-time Gold Glove Award winner (2016, 2018-2020) and the 2016 NL Platinum Glove Award winner.

In 14 MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres (2011), Cubs (2012-2021) and Yankees (2021-Present), the Parkland, Florida native has a career .262 AVG with 916 R, 1,626 H, 333 2B, 22 3B, 303 HR and 958 RBI in 1,705 games.

Rizzo has hit at least 20 HR nine times in his career, has five 30 HR seasons and has hit double-digit home runs in each of his last 12 seasons.

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the injured list on 5/27/24 with a right lat strain. Schmidt was 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 67 K in 60.2 IP in 11 starts this season prior to the injury.

Schmidt was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina and made his MLB debut with the team on 9/4/20. He has since gone 19-18 with a 3.97 ERA and 285 K in 290 IP over 78 games pitched (48 starts).

Last season, Schmidt went 9-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 K over 159 IP in 33 games (32 starts).

He rehabbed with Somerset in 2021 and made two starts with the Patriots; both at home. At the time, he ranked as a Top 5 prospect in the Yankees system and allowed three runs and struck out five across 6.1 innings.

Rizzo and Schmidt will become the 9th and 10th Yankees players to join Somerset for a rehab assignment in 2024, with Rizzo becoming the 34th overall since the Patriots became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

