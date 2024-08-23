Rumble Ponies Fall to Fightin Phils on Friday

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-23, 60-55) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 10-3, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series, 3-1.

Reading (21-28, 52-65) scored in each inning from the second to the sixth. Otto Kemp scored on a passed ball in the second inning that made it 1-0 against Luis Moreno (3-4).

In the third inning, Justin Crawford hit an RBI double, Erick Brito hit an RBI single, and Carson Taylor hit an RBI double that put Reading up 4-0. In the fourth inning, Marcus Lee Sang drove in a run on a groundout that made it 5-0.

In the fifth inning, Kemp hit a three-run home run against Nolan Clenney that put Reading ahead 8-0. In the sixth inning, Lee Sang tripled and scored on a wild pitch to go up 9-0.

Binghamton put up a three-spot in the sixth inning against starter Jean Cabrera (1-1). Jeremiah Jackson, Kevin Parada, and Rowdey Jordan began the inning with singles to load the bases. Jackson scored on a wild pitch that made it 9-1. Stanley Consuegra drove in Parada to make it 9-2. Drake Osborn hit an RBI double that scored Jordan and made it 9-3.

In the eighth inning, Lee Sang hit an RBI single against Josh Hejka that put Reading ahead 10-3.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Wyatt Young hit two singles and extended his on-base streak to 18 games...It marked Young's 21st multi-hit game...Jackson recorded his 19th multi-hit game...Parada recorded his 18th multi-hit game...Ryan Clifford reached base three times on a single and two walks.

