Workman's Go-Ahead Blast Brings Down Baysox

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (65-50) rode a pair of key homers to a 4-3 win over Bowie (56-61).

The first homer came early against Bowie starter Patrick Reilly. After Gage Workman notched a two-out double in the first, Liam Hicks blasted his first home run as a SeaWolf to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Reilly issued a two-out walk to Brady Allen. Carlos Mendoza followed an RBI triple to extend Erie's lead to 3-0.

Garrett Burhenn started for Erie and opened his outing with three scoreless innings. Bowie tallied a pair against him in the fourth on an RBI single by John Rhodes and an RBI double by Anthony Servideo, making it a 3-2 game.

In the fifth, Enrique Bradfield Jr. tied the game with one swing. He launched a triple off the fence in right field and scored from third on an errant relay throw by Workman. It tied the game at 3-3.

Burhenn tossed a quality start for Erie, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Erie went ahead for good in the seventh when Workman crushed a solo shot against Daniel Lloyd to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

After Matt Seelinger tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Burhenn, Jake Higginbotham tossed a perfect ninth to earn his third save of the season. Burhenn (6-1) collected the win over Lloyd (0-1), who lost in his Double-A debut.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with Jackson Jobe squaring off against Alex Pham.

