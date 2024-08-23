Senators Down RubberDucks, 3-2

August 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings Friday night at Canal Park in Akron. In the top of the 5th inning the Senators scored two runs on a two-run single off the bat of J.T. Arruda, and Akron scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Milan Tolentino stole home. The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the 9th when Aaron Bracho tied the game with a leadoff solo home run to send the game to extras tied 2-2. In the top of the 10th, the Senators caught a break as Cody Wilson scored the go-ahead run on an error to give the Sens the 3-2 lead.

THE BIG PLAY

With 2 outs and the game tied 2-2 in the 10th inning with Cody Wilson on second base, C.J. Kayfus misplayed a ball hit by Jeremy De La Rosa which allowed De La Rosa to reach base and Wilson to come around to score the go-ahead run.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky allowed one run on four hits in five innings... Tyler Schoff worked a perfect 6th inning in relief and Richard Guasch tossed two perfect innings... Marquis Grissom Jr. closed out the game with a scoreless 10th inning to earn his 3rd save of the season... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-3 with two RBIs... Cody Wilson scored the game-winning run in the 10th... The win was the Sens' eighth extra-inning win this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

